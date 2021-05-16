Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $206.20. 2,069,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

