Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 520 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 195.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. 265,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,890. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

