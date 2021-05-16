Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 391,241.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,460,000 after buying an additional 1,964,032 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 513,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 242,908 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $11,079,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 85,344.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 106,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.7% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 79,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,408,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,168. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $116.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

