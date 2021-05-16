iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $179.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $115.96 and a 1-year high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

