Diversified LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF comprises about 1.8% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000.

Shares of BATS:LEAD opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

