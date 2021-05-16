Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 42,571 Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.06% of Forterra at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Forterra by 1,783.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forterra by 3,250.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 348,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forterra by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 344,738 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $5,749,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.