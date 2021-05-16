Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 422.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Inphi accounts for about 1.3% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Inphi were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 1,969.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 6,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inphi stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

