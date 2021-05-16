Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 110,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.