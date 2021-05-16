Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

NYSE:BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

