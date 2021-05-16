Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,008,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock worth $88,297,707.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

