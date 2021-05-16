Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $556,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.12 and a 200-day moving average of $216.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $155.35 and a 1 year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

