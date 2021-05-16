Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after buying an additional 817,689 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 359,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 510,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,175. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

