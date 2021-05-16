NBW Capital LLC Acquires 3,314 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. The Williams Companies comprises about 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

