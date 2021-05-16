Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

