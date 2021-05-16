CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.52.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

