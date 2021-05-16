Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Neenah accounts for about 1.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Neenah by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

NYSE:NP opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $958.87 million, a P/E ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.