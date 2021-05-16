Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Shares of TSE LAS.A opened at C$189.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$183.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$172.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$139.01 and a 52-week high of C$199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

