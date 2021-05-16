Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $745.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.27. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,011 shares of company stock valued at $505,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

