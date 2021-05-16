Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

