$45.99 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce sales of $45.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.65 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $184.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $193.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.68 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

