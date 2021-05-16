Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 110,000 Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 0.9% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,085,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of PSAGU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.