16,821 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Bought by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 23.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.