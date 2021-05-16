Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $480,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up about 1.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $175.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

