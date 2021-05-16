Brown University Takes Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Brown University acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,000. ACV Auctions comprises approximately 5.9% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brown University owned about 0.16% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $519,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

