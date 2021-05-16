The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $368.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.58 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

