Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 160.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 2,156,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,128 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,888,000 after acquiring an additional 320,240 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,040,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 453,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE opened at $55.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

