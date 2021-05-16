Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,465,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,288 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $100,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

