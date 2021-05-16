Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $413,000 in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Ping Identity by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,675,396. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -338.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.