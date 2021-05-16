Samson Rock Capital LLP Takes Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 105,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Enel Américas makes up approximately 0.2% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the first quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of ENIA opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.