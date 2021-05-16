BiblePay (BBP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $96,859.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

BiblePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

