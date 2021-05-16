Carry Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $110.90 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00029781 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00055106 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.