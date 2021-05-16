ZPER Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. ZPER has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $130.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00104759 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003048 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.56 or 0.00809730 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002165 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,334,288 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.