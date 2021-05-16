Mixin (XIN) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. Mixin has a market cap of $401.54 million and $42,400.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for approximately $712.56 or 0.01454956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,517 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

