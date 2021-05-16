Oak Family Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,777 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 0.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

