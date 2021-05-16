Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.16.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

