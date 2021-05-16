Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in US Ecology by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ECOL opened at $42.15 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

