SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.88% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period.

MDYV stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

