Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 3,445 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $96.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.