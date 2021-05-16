BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

BTZ opened at $14.82 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

