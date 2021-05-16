Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

NYSE STAG opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

