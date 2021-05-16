Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 5,954 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.22% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

