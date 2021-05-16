Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $20,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $309.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $132.33 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

