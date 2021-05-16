Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Linde by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $301.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $177.92 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

