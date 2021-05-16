Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,646 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15,782.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 137,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 136,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.90 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

