Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $6.93 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,209.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $493.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

