Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial raised their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $98,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

