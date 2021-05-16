MenaPay Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $929.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00088297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00020631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.01097956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00064170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00113456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063830 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

