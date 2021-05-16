ScPrime Price Tops $0.14 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $5,132.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00091830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.03 or 0.00515426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00088297 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00020631 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00231821 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,718,573 coins and its circulating supply is 35,034,962 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

