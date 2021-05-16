Effect.AI (EFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,220.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $61,220.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00077089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.18 or 0.00339163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

