WazirX Market Cap Achieves $665.78 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00004653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $665.78 million and approximately $103.25 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00091830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.03 or 0.00515426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00231821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004909 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.61 or 0.01181870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00041236 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

